VoteCoin (VOT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,397.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00575037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00073633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000757 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 107,931,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.