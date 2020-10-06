Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €163.19 Average PT from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €163.19 ($191.99).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 traded up €2.70 ($3.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €134.70 ($158.47). 769,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of €140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.