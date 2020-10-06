Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 122.7% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 938.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 128.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

