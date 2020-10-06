Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $2.80 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Vitae has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $54.60 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00026196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003327 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003671 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

