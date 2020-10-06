Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 5.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 23.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.91. The company had a trading volume of 426,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,327. The company has a market capitalization of $395.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.82. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

