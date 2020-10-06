Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

NYSE:V traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 426,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average is $188.82. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $395.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

