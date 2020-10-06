Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JVL Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $27.37.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

