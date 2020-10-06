ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.10). ViaSat posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViaSat.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

VSAT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,962. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,756.00 and a beta of 1.13. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,007.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,227 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 7.7% in the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 6,368,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,746,000 after purchasing an additional 457,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 109.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 414.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 19.9% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViaSat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.