ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded ViacomCBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.
Shares of VIAC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,704. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $274,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
