ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded ViacomCBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,704. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $274,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

