Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6275 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

