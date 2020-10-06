Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.95. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Verint Systems stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 206.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $351,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,776,163.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,094. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

