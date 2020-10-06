Vecima Networks Inc (VCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

TSE VCM opened at C$12.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $282.57 million and a PE ratio of 157.25. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$13.46.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price objective on Vecima Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

