Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

