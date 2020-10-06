Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,578. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

