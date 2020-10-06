Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,360,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. 200,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,578. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

