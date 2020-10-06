Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 133,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.