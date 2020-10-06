Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 97,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.77. 281,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,096. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

