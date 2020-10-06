Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

