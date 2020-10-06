Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

VV stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

