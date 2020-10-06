Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Marotta Asset Management’s 7th Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 4.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after acquiring an additional 153,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.39 on Tuesday, hitting $310.68. 15,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,191. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $340.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.32 and a 200-day moving average of $269.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

