Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 3.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $210.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.