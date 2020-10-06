Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,051,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.7% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

