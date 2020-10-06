Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Decreased by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,599. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

