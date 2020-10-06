Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 10.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 224,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,161. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

