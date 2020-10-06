VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 6.38% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1,408.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 120,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

