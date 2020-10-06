ValuEngine Lowers Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGGSQ opened at $0.18 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 298,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $71,559.84. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

