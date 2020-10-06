ValuEngine Downgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZUL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its position in Azul by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Azul by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 482,864 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Azul by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Azul by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 735,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

