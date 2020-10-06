USDQ (USDQ) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00008173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $2,134.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00082705 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000297 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021220 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009402 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.