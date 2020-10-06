Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $56,347.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,208.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,010 shares of company stock valued at $718,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

