Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 451,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,136,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

