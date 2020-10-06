UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $272,474.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, LBank, BigONE and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00261523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.01524419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00157407 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, OTCBTC, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

