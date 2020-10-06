Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UVSP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $452.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 277.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 168.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 27.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 83.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

