Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $285,351.39

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $285,351.39 and $237.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

