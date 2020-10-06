TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $898,172.65 and $84,618.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 84,209,371,081 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

