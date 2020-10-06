Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce $25.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $93.99. 6,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,243. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $93.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

