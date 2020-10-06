Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$6.00 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$6.00 price target from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.19.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.07. 2,045,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,576. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.42.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2390103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

