Tsfg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 4,180,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,616,969. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

