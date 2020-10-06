Tsfg LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.50. 845,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,785,135. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

