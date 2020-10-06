Tsfg LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.7% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 336,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

