Tsfg LLC Sells 602 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.66. 359,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $347.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

