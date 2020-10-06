Tsfg LLC Sells 51 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $697.99. 15,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,271. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.82.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

