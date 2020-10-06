Tsfg LLC Sells 482 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 338,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

