Tsfg LLC Sells 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $353.19. 193,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

