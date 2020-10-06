Tsfg LLC Sells 220 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.75. 1,091,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,979,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.47.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.