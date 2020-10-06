Tsfg LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $$38.57 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,923,635. The firm has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

