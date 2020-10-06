Tsfg LLC Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 97.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $910,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 112.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 100,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 579,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,053,768. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

