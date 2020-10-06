Tsfg LLC Purchases 4,675 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after buying an additional 2,593,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $69,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after buying an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,907.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 576,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after buying an additional 564,567 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH remained flat at $$50.54 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 452,105 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

