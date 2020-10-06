Tsfg LLC Purchases 3,844 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,235,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,994,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.99. 11,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day moving average is $160.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

