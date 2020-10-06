Tsfg LLC Purchases 277 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $431,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.08. 167,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,173. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.