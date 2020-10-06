Tsfg LLC Purchases 150 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.14. The stock had a trading volume of 291,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average is $149.61. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $184.61.

